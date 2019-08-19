UrduPoint.com
Gold Sheds Rs 1000, Traded At Rs 88,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold sinked by Rs 1000 and was traded at Rs 88,000 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs 89,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 865 and was traded at Rs 75,439 against Rs 76,303 of last day.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1120 per tola and Rs 960.21 per 10 grams.

In international market the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 16 and was traded at $ 1498 as compared with the last closing at $ 1514.

