Gold Sheds Rs 450, Traded At Rs 90,250 Per Tola 07 Feb 2020

07th February 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 450 on Friday as the commodity was traded at Rs 90,250 as compared to Rs 90,700 on last trading day, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 386 as it was traded at Rs 77,375 against last day's closing of Rs 77,761.

The price of silver remained stable at Rs 1000 per tola and Rs 857.33 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $2 and it was traded at $ 1,568 against $1,566 on the previous day, the Karachi Sarafa Association said.

