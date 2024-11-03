Open Menu

Gold Shines At Rs290,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Gold shines at Rs290,300 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs290,300 per tola on Sunday.

According to local Sarafa and Gold Associations, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs248,890 per 10g on Sunday. The price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed.

More Stories From Business