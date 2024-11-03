Gold shines at Rs290,300 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs290,300 per tola on Sunday.

According to local Sarafa and Gold Associations, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs248,890 per 10g on Sunday. The price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed.