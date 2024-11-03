Gold Shines At Rs290,300 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs290,300 per tola on Sunday.
According to local Sarafa and Gold Associations, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs248,890 per 10g on Sunday. The price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Business
-
FPCCI appoints Sohail Talat chairman special committee on cotton revival15 minutes ago
-
Chamber of Small Trader extols agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador AliSher hints Pak- Uzbekistan direct flights from November45 minutes ago
-
PRA extending operation to 12 more districts2 hours ago
-
Over 4.2m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 315 hours ago
-
Sierra Leone wins Breeders' Cup Classic after Derby disappointment8 hours ago
-
Faker's T1 retain League of Legends world title9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 202410 hours ago
-
PML-N symbol of public welfare: Rana Sanaullah19 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo20 hours ago
-
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy20 hours ago