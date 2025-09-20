Open Menu

Gold, Silver Prices Rise In Local Market

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs2,800 on Saturday, reaching Rs390,300 compared to Rs387,500 the previous day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,458, now priced at Rs334,619, against Rs333,161 a day earlier. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also moved up by Rs1,337, reaching Rs306,745, compared to Rs305,408 yesterday.

In the international bullion market, gold prices rose by $17 per ounce to settle at $3,685, up from $3,668 recorded a day ago.

Silver prices also experienced an upward trend. The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs114, reaching Rs4,532 compared to Rs4,418 on Friday. Likewise, 10 grams of silver rose by Rs98, now available at Rs3,885, up from Rs3,787.

On the global front, silver prices climbed by $1.14, standing at $43.05 per ounce compared to $41.91 a day earlier.

