Gold, silver rates remain unchanged Gold, silver rates remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The prices of gold and silver remained unchanged in the local market on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola stood firm at Rs. 376,700, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also remained static at Rs. 322,959.

Similarly, 22-karat gold per 10 grams continued to be traded at Rs. 296,056 without any fluctuation.

In the international market, gold prices showed stability as well, with gold holding at US$3,540 per ounce.

The local silver market also reported no change. The price of 24-karat silver per tola was recorded at Rs. 4,315, and 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,699. The international silver rate stood at US$40.82 per ounce.