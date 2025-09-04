Open Menu

Gold, Silver Rates Remain Unchanged Gold, Silver Rates Remain Unchanged

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Gold, silver rates remain unchanged Gold, silver rates remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The prices of gold and silver remained unchanged in the local market on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola stood firm at Rs. 376,700, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also remained static at Rs. 322,959.

Similarly, 22-karat gold per 10 grams continued to be traded at Rs. 296,056 without any fluctuation.

In the international market, gold prices showed stability as well, with gold holding at US$3,540 per ounce.

The local silver market also reported no change. The price of 24-karat silver per tola was recorded at Rs. 4,315, and 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,699. The international silver rate stood at US$40.82 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

2 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

4 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

15 hours ago
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

15 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

15 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

16 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

16 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business