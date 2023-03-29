UrduPoint.com

Gold Soars To New Heights As Rupee Stumbles Amid IMF Deal Delay

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid IMF Deal Delay  

The APSGJA says the price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,973 per 10 grams, settling at Rs207,900 and Rs178,241.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) The gold prices once again went up on Wednesday due to a delay in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) revival program.

This resulted in a weaker rupee and higher physical demand for gold from bullion consumers.

The APSGJA reported that the price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,973 per 10 grams, settling at Rs207,900 and Rs178,241.

The IMF has requested that external financing commitments be fulfilled before releasing bailout funds, which has negatively impacted investor sentiment in the Currency market and contributed to increased demand for gold. Additionally, seasonal demand has also contributed to the rise in gold prices. The APSGJA noted that gold in Pakistan is currently Rs9,000 per tola cheaper than the Dubai market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Dubai Bullion Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

10 minutes ago
 Construction work of wrestling academy starts at U ..

Construction work of wrestling academy starts at University of Veterinary and An ..

5 seconds ago
 PM orders authorities to address all concerns of M ..

PM orders authorities to address all concerns of MQM-P about census

19 minutes ago
 Stock markets climb on easing bank fears, Alibaba ..

Stock markets climb on easing bank fears, Alibaba split

7 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons interior mi ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons interior ministry's official on plea of C ..

2 minutes ago
 Court issues notices regarding testimony of four w ..

Court issues notices regarding testimony of four witnesses in Sara Inam murder c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.