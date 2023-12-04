Open Menu

Gold Strikes Fresh Record High As Rate Cut Bets Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Gold prices soared to a record high above $2,100 on Monday as traders grow increasingly confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the new year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Gold prices soared to a record high above $2,100 on Monday as traders grow increasingly confident the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the new year.

The precious metal struck $2,135.39 in early Asian trade, topping the previous all-time high set in 2020, during the pandemic.

Bets on a drop in rates have weighed on the dollar, which has in turn made gold cheaper for international buyers.

Traders began shifting into the metal after Fed boss Jerome Powell said Friday that rates are "well into restrictive territory", fanning hopes the bank could begin cutting soon.

Bloomberg reported that traders saw a 60 percent chance of such a move in March, while they have fully priced one in May.

