Gold Surges To 6-Month High Of Over $1,850 Per Troy Ounce On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Gold Surges to 6-Month High of Over $1,850 Per Troy Ounce on Tuesday

The price of gold peaked at $1856 per troy ounce in the early hours of Tuesday for the first time in six months, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The price of gold peaked at $1856 per troy ounce in the early hours of Tuesday for the first time in six months, according to trading data.

As of 12:50 GMT, US February gold futures traded at $1,841, the data showed.

According to the CNBC broadcaster, gold prices have been on general decline since November in view of underpinned demand, resulting from market turbulence, rising recession expectations and more gold purchases from central banks.

Earlier in December, the Bank of America said in a forecast that the United States is likely headed for a recession by the third quarter of 2023 as demand in the economy gets restrained by the Federal Reserve's determination to continue its interest rate hikes until it gets inflation under control.

