Gold surges to Rs. 2,000 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Gold prices in provincial metropolis Sarafa market moved up on Saturday after they registered downward trend in previous two days.

According to local Sarafa Association, per tola gold priced increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs284,300 whereas the price of 10-gram surged by Rs714 to reach to 243,741.

The price of the precious commodity also registered upward trend in the international market where per ounce price increased by $22 to settle at $2,748.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs3,350 while 10-gram was sold for Rs2,872.08.

Earlier, on Friday, per tola gold price plunged by Rs800 to settle at Rs282,300 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs682 to reach Rs242,031.