Gold Surges To Rs. 2,000 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Gold prices in provincial metropolis Sarafa market moved up on Saturday after they registered downward trend in previous two days.
According to local Sarafa Association, per tola gold priced increased by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs284,300 whereas the price of 10-gram surged by Rs714 to reach to 243,741.
The price of the precious commodity also registered upward trend in the international market where per ounce price increased by $22 to settle at $2,748.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs3,350 while 10-gram was sold for Rs2,872.08.
Earlier, on Friday, per tola gold price plunged by Rs800 to settle at Rs282,300 whereas the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs682 to reach Rs242,031.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Business
-
Rana Tanveer highlights auto industry importance in economic development40 minutes ago
-
Civil society firmly supports FBR in battle with tax evasion: ACT Alliance3 hours ago
-
PSX boom indicative of economic stability: FCCI4 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,000 to Rs.284,300 per tola6 hours ago
-
Usman Dastagir highlights digital payment as a smart choice7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 202411 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP20 hours ago
-
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy20 hours ago
-
Federal Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division visits IPO-Pakistan20 hours ago
-
TEXPO Pakistan 2024 concludes with business deals worth $910 million20 hours ago
-
KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood damaged farms1 day ago