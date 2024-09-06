Open Menu

Gold Surges With An Increase Of Rs. 1400 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Gold surges with an increase of Rs. 1400 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The price of gold per tola in the country has increased by 1400 rupees.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, with an increase of Rs 1400, the price of gold per tola in the country is Rs.263500 lakh.

The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs.225908 with an increase of Rs 1200.

According to the association, the price of gold per ounce in the world market is 2518 Dollars with an increase of 15 dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

5 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

7 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

7 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

7 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

8 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business