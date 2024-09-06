Gold Surges With An Increase Of Rs. 1400 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The price of gold per tola in the country has increased by 1400 rupees.
According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, with an increase of Rs 1400, the price of gold per tola in the country is Rs.263500 lakh.
The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs.225908 with an increase of Rs 1200.
According to the association, the price of gold per ounce in the world market is 2518 Dollars with an increase of 15 dollars.
