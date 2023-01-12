Gold Tops $1,900 Per Ounce First Time Since May

Gold prices topped $1,900 per ounce for the first time since May 5 on US inflation statistics, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Gold prices topped $1,900 per ounce for the first time since May 5 on US inflation statistics, according to trading data.

As of 14:23 GMT, the price of the February futures for gold on the New York Comex exchange is growing by $14.45, or 0.78%, to $1,893.75 per ounce. Minutes earlier, the price of gold exceeded $1,900.

March futures for silver are trading up 2.39% at $24.038 per ounce.

Annualized inflation in the US slowed down to 6.5% in December from 7.1% a month earlier. On a monthly basis, US consumer prices fell 0.1% in December after rising 0.1% a month earlier. Thus, annual inflation coincided with analysts' forecasts, and in monthly terms it was expected that prices in the US would not change.