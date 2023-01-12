UrduPoint.com

Gold Tops $1,900 Per Ounce First Time Since May

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Gold Tops $1,900 Per Ounce First Time Since May

Gold prices topped $1,900 per ounce for the first time since May 5 on US inflation statistics, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Gold prices topped $1,900 per ounce for the first time since May 5 on US inflation statistics, according to trading data.

As of 14:23 GMT, the price of the February futures for gold on the New York Comex exchange is growing by $14.45, or 0.78%, to $1,893.75 per ounce. Minutes earlier, the price of gold exceeded $1,900.

March futures for silver are trading up 2.39% at $24.038 per ounce.

Annualized inflation in the US slowed down to 6.5% in December from 7.1% a month earlier. On a monthly basis, US consumer prices fell 0.1% in December after rising 0.1% a month earlier. Thus, annual inflation coincided with analysts' forecasts, and in monthly terms it was expected that prices in the US would not change.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Price New York February March May December Gold Silver From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs ..

First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

2 minutes ago
 Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminal ..

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

2 minutes ago
 Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

2 minutes ago
 Russian Opposition Newspaper Faces Up to $7,400 in ..

Russian Opposition Newspaper Faces Up to $7,400 in Fines for Discrediting Army - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.