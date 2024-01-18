Open Menu

Gold Traded At Rs.213,700 Locally, Rates Decline By $13 At Int’l Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The per tola of 24 karat gold was sold at Rs.213,700 in the local market on Thursday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs183,213 and Rs.

169,945 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,600 and Rs.2,229.08 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $13 to $2,032 from $.2,045, the Association reported.

