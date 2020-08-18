Gold up by 0.71% on Tuesday

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:15 PM

Gold was up by 14.50 dollars to 2013.20 dollars per ounce on Tuesday as compared to 1998.7 on the previous working day with positive change of 0.73%.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Gold was up by 14.50 Dollars to 2013.20 dollars per ounce on Tuesday as compared to 1998.7 on the previous working day with positive change of 0.73%.

Senior Trader Arif Habib Pvt Ltd, Harris said while talking to APP the gold would further go up as some Asian countries especially China were taking the fresh positions.

Besides, the Dollar index was becoming weaker as US economy had suffered the losses due to COVID-19, he said adding this had also helped the gold to go up.

Commodity Analyst, Astle Morris said when dollar started to become weaker; the gold became the stronger in the international market.

We see further buying in the commodities like gold and silver in the future, he added.

According to goldprice.org, the gold has gone up by 9.13% within last 30 days. Similarly, it had increased by 23.37% within last 6 month, 32.18% within last one year, 75.80% within last five years and 622.20% within last 20 years respectively.

