Gold up by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 241,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 241,700 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 241,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs 207,219 from Rs 206,790 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 189,950 from Rs189,558, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,900 and to Rs 2,486.28.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,342 from $2,335, the Association reported.