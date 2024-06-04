Open Menu

Gold Up By Rs 700 Per Tola To Rs 241,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Gold up by Rs 700 per tola to Rs 241,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 241,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 240,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 206,619 from Rs 206,019 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 189,400 from Rs188,850, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,820 and to Rs 2,417.70.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,336 from $2,326, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

14 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

14 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

14 hours ago
Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

14 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

14 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

14 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

14 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

14 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business