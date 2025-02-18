Gold Up By Rs.1,000 Per Tola To Rs.304,200
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs 304,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 303,200 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs 260,802 from Rs 259,945 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.794 to Rs 239,077 from Rs 238,283.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs,3,350 and Rs.2,872 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,910 from $2,900 whereas the prices of silver in international market remained stagnant at $32.45, the Association reported.
