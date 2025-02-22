Gold Up By Rs.1,000 Per Tola To Rs.308,000
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs 308,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 307,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs 264,060 from Rs.
263,203 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.785 to Rs 242,063 from Rs.241,278.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs,3,380 and that of ten gram went down by Rs.43 to Rs.2,897.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,936 from $.2,930 whereas the prices of silver in international market declined by $0.5 to $32.44, the Association reported.
