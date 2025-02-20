Gold Up By Rs.1,000 Per Tola To Rs.309,000
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold all time high at Rs 309,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 308,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs 264,917 from Rs 264,060 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.786 to Rs 242,849 from Rs 242,063.
The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.28 to Rs.3,468 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.24 to Rs.2,973.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,953 from $2,944 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by Rs.0.19 to $33.15, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
More Stories From Business
-
Gold up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.309,0006 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report46 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone imports decreases 12.04% to $868.551 in 7 months3 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges swift, steady agility to achieve national development goals3 hours ago
-
China to increase credit support for private enterprises: financial regulator3 hours ago
-
Turkish consumer confidence in February hit 20-month high3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open4 hours ago
-
No more free rides, all segments must pay tax for national interest: Finance Minister4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 20258 hours ago