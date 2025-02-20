Open Menu

Gold Up By Rs.1,000 Per Tola To Rs.309,000

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Gold up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.309,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold all time high at Rs 309,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 308,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 to Rs 264,917 from Rs 264,060 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.786 to Rs 242,849 from Rs 242,063.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.28 to Rs.3,468 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.24 to Rs.2,973.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,953 from $2,944 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by Rs.0.19 to $33.15, the Association reported.

