Gold up by Rs350 to Rs 126,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 350 and was sold at Rs 126,350 on Monday against its sale at Rs 126,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 300 to Rs 108,325 from Rs 108,025 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 99,298, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was traded at US$ 1838 against its sale at US$ 1836, the association reported.