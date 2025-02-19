Open Menu

Gold Up By Rs.3,800 Per Tola To Reach Record Level Of Rs.308,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Gold up by Rs.3,800 per tola to reach record level of Rs.308,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.3,800 and was sold all time high at Rs 308,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 304,200 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,258 to Rs 264,060 from Rs 260,802 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.2,986 to Rs 242,063 from Rs 239,077.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.90 to Rs.3,440 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.77 to Rs.2,949.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $34 to $2,944 from $2,910 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by Rs.0.51 to $32.96, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

12 minutes ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

42 minutes ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

42 minutes ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

56 minutes ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

2 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

2 hours ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

3 hours ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business