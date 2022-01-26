UrduPoint.com

Gold Up By Rs500 To Rs 127,150 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 127,150 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 126,650 in the local market the previous day

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 to Rs 109,011 from Rs 108,582 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 99,926 from 99,533, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$7 to US1845 from US$ 1838, the association reported.

>