Gold Up By Rs.500 To Rs.215,200 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.215,200 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.214,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 429 to Rs.184,500 from Rs.
184,071 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,124 from Rs.168,731, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,047 from $.2,042, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
More Stories From Business
-
Rice valuing $1.638 bln exported, exports grew by 76.53% in first half5 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday35 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open2 hours ago
-
China's Hainan reports 9.2-percent GDP growth in 20232 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 20246 hours ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 log fresh records ahead of earnings reports6 hours ago
-
US retailer Macy's rejects $5.8 bn takeover offer6 hours ago
-
Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence16 hours ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah directs BoR to coll ..17 hours ago
-
Stocks advance as optimism for US economic outlook grows16 hours ago