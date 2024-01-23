Open Menu

Gold Up By Rs.500 To Rs.215,200 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Gold up by Rs.500 to Rs.215,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.215,200 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.214,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 429 to Rs.184,500 from Rs.

184,071 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,124 from Rs.168,731, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,047 from $.2,042, the Association reported.

