Gold Up By Rs.600 To Rs 275,500 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.275,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 274,900 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 515 to Rs. 236,197 from Rs.
235,682 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 216,514 from Rs. 216,042, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,653 from $2,647, the Association reported.
