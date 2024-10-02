Open Menu

Gold Up By Rs.600 To Rs 275,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Gold up by Rs.600 to Rs 275,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.275,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 274,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 515 to Rs. 236,197 from Rs.

235,682 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 216,514 from Rs. 216,042, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,653 from $2,647, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

1 hour ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

2 hours ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

2 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

2 hours ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

2 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

14 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business