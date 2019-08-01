Golden triangle expo centre may be established at Wazirabad: Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The golden triangle expo centre is likely to be established at Wazirabad in near future, said Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) president Amir Nouman.

During his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday, he said that golden triangle consisting of Gujrat, Gujranawala and Sialkot have immense importance regarding the export of electrical fans, cutlery and surgical items.

Briefing about the industrial sector in Gujrat he said that fan industry was a backbone of Gujrat which had significant share in the export from the city.

He said that organizing annual industrial exhibition by GCCI is a regular feature since 8 years. However, the said exhibition was not held during last year, but the management of GCCI was fully determined to organize the said exhibition this year, he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President FCCI Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain briefed about the activities of FCCI and informed that the foremost objective of FCCI was to safeguard and protect the rights of industry and trade community.

The business Excellence award organised during April was feather in the cap of FCCI, he said and added Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) is one of the largest industrial estates established by the government of Punjab which is sprawling over 7500 acres of land where 3300 acres have been allocated for foreign companies and 4200 acres are already acquired by industrial units.

Later, FCCI shield was presented to president GCCI while GCCI memento was presented to FCCI president.