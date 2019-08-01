UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Golden Triangle Expo Centre May Be Established At Wazirabad: Gujrat Chamber Of Commerce And Industry President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Golden triangle expo centre may be established at Wazirabad: Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry president

The golden triangle expo centre is likely to be established at Wazirabad in near future, said Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) president Amir Nouman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The golden triangle expo centre is likely to be established at Wazirabad in near future, said Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) president Amir Nouman.

During his visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday, he said that golden triangle consisting of Gujrat, Gujranawala and Sialkot have immense importance regarding the export of electrical fans, cutlery and surgical items.

Briefing about the industrial sector in Gujrat he said that fan industry was a backbone of Gujrat which had significant share in the export from the city.

He said that organizing annual industrial exhibition by GCCI is a regular feature since 8 years. However, the said exhibition was not held during last year, but the management of GCCI was fully determined to organize the said exhibition this year, he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President FCCI Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain briefed about the activities of FCCI and informed that the foremost objective of FCCI was to safeguard and protect the rights of industry and trade community.

The business Excellence award organised during April was feather in the cap of FCCI, he said and added Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) is one of the largest industrial estates established by the government of Punjab which is sprawling over 7500 acres of land where 3300 acres have been allocated for foreign companies and 4200 acres are already acquired by industrial units.

Later, FCCI shield was presented to president GCCI while GCCI memento was presented to FCCI president.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Punjab Company Visit Gujrat Sialkot Wazirabad Chamber April Gold Commerce From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Senate to meet on Thursday

1 minute ago

Putin calls in army to fight Siberia forest fires

1 minute ago

Opposition doing politics on non-issues to halt ac ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiri leader stresses UN resolutions for resolv ..

15 minutes ago

Knee pain sidelines South Africa's 11th-ranked And ..

28 minutes ago

DR Congo quarantines 15 in South Kivu in widening ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.