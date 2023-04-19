UrduPoint.com

Goldman Earnings Take Shine Off US Stocks

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Goldman earnings take shine off US stocks

Strong Chinese economic growth boosted markets in Asia and Europe on Tuesday, but Wall Street stocks finished essentially flat following mixed banking earnings

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):Strong Chinese economic growth boosted markets in Asia and Europe on Tuesday, but Wall Street stocks finished essentially flat following mixed banking earnings.

The blockbuster 4.5 percent expansion reported by China, helped by above-forecast retail sales last month, revived optimism for a recovery in the world's second-biggest economy after its worst performance in decades last year.

The first-quarter figures are the first snapshot since 2019 of a Chinese economy unencumbered by Covid health restrictions that included city-wide lockdowns lasting months.

But below-forecast readings on Chinese industrial output and fixed-asset investment suggested weaknesses remained, and points to an uneven recovery.

"We expect to see higher GDP growth rate in upcoming quarters as a result of the low base from last year, and the annual growth target of five percent should be achievable," said Chaoping Zhu, a strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, referring to officials' goal.

"That said, some challenges still exist in the economy," he said.

The Chinese economy remains beset by a series of problems including a debt-laden property sector, global inflation and the threat of recession elsewhere.

"It's not just the pandemic that the country is bouncing back from, confidence in the property market has been severely undermined and it will take time to recover," said Craig Erlam, senior analyst at the OANDA trading group.

Wall Street stocks finished little changed Tuesday following a day that saw no major swings.

Bank of America climbed 0.6 percent after reporting higher profits thanks to a boost from higher interest rates, while Goldman Sachs dropped 1.

7 percent following results that were hit by a slowdown in corporate mergers.

"A tale of two very different banking giants has unfolded as Goldman Sachs was hit by a dent in dealmaking, while the good times rolled for Bank of America, which reaped big windfalls from higher interest rates," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown brokerage.

But the underlying story betrays "trickier times ahead for both banks," she warned, with market volatility and pressure on interest rate margins expected to make it tough going for lenders.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the results of regional US banks after three collapsed last month as lenders face pressure from rising interest rates.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: FLAT at 33,976.63 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 4,154.87 (close) New York - Nasdaq: FLAT at 12,153.41 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,909.44 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 15,882.67 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 7,533.63 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,393.95 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 28,658.83 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.6 percent at 20,650.51 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,393.33 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0975 from $1.0926 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2425 from $1.2376 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 134.10 yen from 134.47 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.26 pence from 88.28 penceWest Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $80.86 per barrelBrent North Sea: FLAT at $84.77 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe China Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Craig New York Euro Money Stocks 2019 Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax i ..

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax in Q1

18 minutes ago
 Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

59 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

1 hour ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.