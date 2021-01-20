Goldman Sachs 4Q profits surge to $4.4 bn, topping estimates

Goldman Sachs reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter profits more than doubled on a strong performance across operations and lower costs

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):Goldman Sachs reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter profits more than doubled on a strong performance across operations and lower costs.

The big investment bank reported $4.4 billion in fourth-quarter profits, up 153 percent compared with the year-ago level. Revenues rose 18 percent to $11.7 billion.