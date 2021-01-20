Goldman Sachs 4Q Profits Surge To $4.4 Bn, Topping Estimates
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:00 AM
Goldman Sachs reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter profits more than doubled on a strong performance across operations and lower costs
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):Goldman Sachs reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter profits more than doubled on a strong performance across operations and lower costs.
The big investment bank reported $4.4 billion in fourth-quarter profits, up 153 percent compared with the year-ago level. Revenues rose 18 percent to $11.7 billion.