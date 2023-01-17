UrduPoint.com

Goldman Sachs Profits Hit By Big Drop In Mergers

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Goldman Sachs profits hit by big drop in mergers

Goldman Sachs reported a steep decline in fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday on much lower merger activity in results that missed analyst expectations and weighed on shares

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Goldman Sachs reported a steep decline in fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday on much lower merger activity in results that missed analyst expectations and weighed on shares.

The big investment bank pointed to a "significant decline" in completed mergers and acquisitions as fewer big companies bought rivals and the number of initial public offerings fell sharply compared with recent years.

Goldman Sachs also cited a fall in equity and debt underwriting as a factor in the profit decline.

Net income was $1.2 billion, down 69 percent following a 16 percent fall in revenues to $10.6 billion.

Goldman's profit drop comes on the heels of a trove of mixed results last week from other financial giants, with some large banks pointing to a "mild recession" as a likely scenario.

Goldman's asset and wealth management business was dented by lower revenues in equity and debt investments.

Other headwinds were due to much higher provisions tied to its consumer credit card business, as well as elevated expenses for employee compensation.

In October, Goldman announced it was streamlining businesses to three operating segments from four, a move that reorganizes its "Marcus" consumer business, which had hit obstacles.

Chief Executive David Solomon pointed to a "challenging economic backdrop," saying the firm's "focus is realizing the benefits of our strategic realignment, which will strengthen our core businesses, scale our growth platforms and improve efficiency."Shares fell 2.5 percent to $364.67 in pre-market trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank David October From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

ADNOC explores commercial-scale ammonia cracking p ..

ADNOC explores commercial-scale ammonia cracking plants with Germany-based thyss ..

13 minutes ago
 Accused sent jail in data leak case

Accused sent jail in data leak case

2 minutes ago
 Govt bans Sheesha smoking across Pakistan

Govt bans Sheesha smoking across Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 US, Taiwan Discuss Trade Facilitation, Regulatory ..

US, Taiwan Discuss Trade Facilitation, Regulatory Practices at Talks in Taipei - ..

2 minutes ago
 Youth murdered, another commits suicide in Faisala ..

Youth murdered, another commits suicide in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Petition moved against dissolution of provincial a ..

Petition moved against dissolution of provincial assemblies

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.