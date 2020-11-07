UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goldman Sachs To Transfer Assets From London To Frankfurt: Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:32 PM

Goldman Sachs to transfer assets from London to Frankfurt: source

Goldman Sachs will shift between $40 and $60 billion in assets from London to Frankfurt in preparation for Britain's divorce from the European Union, a financial source told AFP Friday

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ):Goldman Sachs will shift between $40 and $60 billion in assets from London to Frankfurt in preparation for Britain's divorce from the European Union, a financial source told AFP Friday.

The New York-based investment bank also plans to transfer about 100 employees from the British capital to the EU by the end of the year, the person added.

Britain formally left the bloc in January but remains bound by its rules during a post-Brexit transition period lasting until the end of this year.

Goldman's decision comes as other financial giants undertake similar moves. JPMorgan Chase also plans shift around 200 billion euros through the end of the year, according to Bloomberg.

Brexit means financial institutions can no longer base staff for EU-wide financial services in London.

Britain still hopes to reach a new trade agreement with the EU, whose chief Ursula von der Leyen is to speak by phone on Saturday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, her spokesman said Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Divorce Bank London Frankfurt January From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Sugar price will go down by Rs 15 to Rs 20, says g ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Reports 20,369 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - ..

11 minutes ago

BJP biggest propaganda machine in the region: Omar ..

11 minutes ago

SMIU to conduct research studies on life, vision, ..

26 minutes ago

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts IIOJK

26 minutes ago

Kitchen items' prices ease as SPI falls 0.12 pc

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.