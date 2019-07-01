UrduPoint.com
'Good Chance' For More US Exports To Huawei: Trump Aide

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:41 AM

As the United States and China pursue trade talks, there is a "good chance" that more US firms will be granted licenses to sell products to controversial Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Sunday

Kudlow's comments came after President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to a truce in their trade war, and Washington pledged to hold off on new tariffs while they negotiate.

While Trump had signaled the softer position on Huawei, a sticking point in trade talks, by saying US companies could sell equipment "where there's no great national security problem," Kudlow added a bit of detail.

The senior Trump aide told "Fox News Sunday" that "there's a good chance the Commerce Department, Secretary (Wilbur) Ross, will open the door on that and grant new licenses." Trump told Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that after meeting with Xi, he believes the two sides are closer to a trade deal.

"We had a very good meeting. He wants to make a deal. I want to make a deal. Very big deal, probably, I guess, you'd say the largest deal ever made of any kind, not only trade," the president said, according to a transcript released by the channel.

The US has said it fears that systems built by Huawei -- the world leader in telecom network equipment and number two smartphone supplier -- could be used by China's government for espionage via built-in secret security "backdoors."Huawei has vigorously denied that, saying the US has never provided proof to substantiate it.

Many US lawmakers, including Senate Republicans like Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, are concerned about any lifting of the effective ban against Huawei accessing crucial American technology or operating in the US market.

