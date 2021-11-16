'Good-governance' essential for promotion of trade, economic activities

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad Tuesday emphasized that good-governance was essential for promotion of trade and economic activities, saying that the bureaucracy has played a pivotal role in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad Tuesday emphasized that good-governance was essential for promotion of trade and economic activities, saying that the bureaucracy has played a pivotal role in this regard.

Furthermore, he opined that close-relations and collaboration between business community and bureaucracy would help to implement reforms agenda and policies on a fast-track basis.

The SCCI chief noted the malpractices and mismanagement in governmental institutions and bodies have been curtailed to some extent, which has paved the way for ease of doing business (EoDB).

Hasnain Khurshid was chairing a meeting during the visit of the 8th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC-8) senior officials/officers of Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM), Muzaffarabad here in the Chamber House.

The meeting was attended by senior vice president SCCI Imran Khan Mohmand, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former SVP Engr Manzoor Elahi, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, executive members S Minhajuddin, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Naeem Qasmi, Waqar Ahmad, and Ghulam Bilal Javed, Ihsanullah, Fazal e Wahid along with Director General, Kashmir Institute of Management Brig (retired) Syed Akhtar Hussain, Chief Instructor Ibrar Ahmad, Director Staffing Tariq Mehmood Butt and Mid-Career Administrative officers from different departments.

The meeting thoroughly deliberated upon issues relating to government institutions and bodies, especially tax collection authorities, customs and border management.

Highlighting promotion of regional trade, Mr Khurshid said that it is need of hour to boost bilateral trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian States that would help to stabilize and strengthen national economy as well as create further employment avenues.

The SCCI chief urged the government to take chamber and relevant stakeholders on barod before finalization and signing of a fresh Afghan-Transit Trade Agreement (ATTA).

Hasnain Khurshid said that the bureaucracy has played an important role in retaining consistency in government policies and support in promotion of 'good-governance'.

The SCCI chief continued by saying that competence and honesty were a main segments that could make it easier for enforcement of policies on a fast-track basis and gaining desirable objectives.