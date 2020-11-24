Goods transporters advised to avoid overloading

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Superintendent Police, Motorway Police, Ayyub Khan Lodhi has advised goods transporters to avoid overloading saying it was noticed that vehicles carrying sugarcane had been committing overloading.

Talking to media persons, he said that sugarcane season had started and crushing at sugar mills had been kicked off.

He said that it was noticed trucks and tractor-trolleys loading extra quantity of sugarcane were plying on motorway and national highways in order to reach sugar mills. "Overloading being committed by goods transporters has been disrupting routine traffic on motorway and national highways," he said.

He said that vehicles not having fog lights would not be allowed to come on national highways.