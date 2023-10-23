Open Menu

Google Hit By Japan Anti-trust Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Japan's anti-trust watchdog said Monday it is investigating whether Google violated rules by asking smartphone manufacturers for preferential treatment.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission probe adds to the search engine giant's other competition woes, including in the United States.

The Japanese agency said Google is suspected of inappropriately seeking to have its search apps be included in devices, with their icons in specific places.

Google also allegedly signed contracts with Android-device makers not to include rival search apps in their products in exchange for sharing profits generated from advertisement revenues driven from Google searches, the agency said.

The commission will seek the public's input until November 22.

