GOP- IsDB re-affirms commitment to support Polio eradication program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Minister for Economic Affairs, Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Wednesday appreciated Islamic Development Bank's (IsDB) efforts in generously supporting Pakistan with approved financing portfolio of $ 12.43 billion in its endeavor to put the economy on a high growth trajectory.

The Bank's presence in Pakistan is diverse, covering major sectors of economy such as energy, trade, transportation, water and sanitation, agriculture, industry, finance, education, and health with approved financing portfolio of USD 12.43 billion for Pakistan, said a statement issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD) here. Addressing the launch event of Support to Pakistan Polio Eradication Program (2019-2021), he said "Today "we are celebrating the long-standing partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). " He also thanked the partners of the Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) for provision of USD 10 million Grant in addition to IsDB's loan of USD 90 million.

The minister said over the years, "we have come to count on IsDB to keep up against the fight for a Polio-free Pakistan." Hammad said the LLF was launched by the IsDB in September 2016 to offer blended (Loan/ Grant) financing resources to the member countries for development projects in agriculture, education and health sectors.

This contribution will help the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program in coping with the ongoing challenges of polio virus circulation, he said.� Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) Dr. Zafar Mirza said the financial assistance provided by the IsDB had strengthened the procurement of vaccine; operations and surveillance activities of the program.

It had made the Polio Eradication Program more adaptable and responsive to dynamic and rapidly changing polio eradication environment, he said.

He said the IsDB had not only provided huge financing support to Pakistan for the Polio Eradication but it had also contributed in bringing a 'religious' element in the program that had positively influenced community's trust and acceptance. The IsDB and LLF representatives i.e. Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Center (KS Relief) and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (AFDF), thanked the GOP for their efforts in polio eradication and assured their continued support in the fight against the Polio virus.

The LLF mission also visited the outskirts of Islamabad Capital Territory and participated in the nationwide vaccination campaign started on December 16, 2019, during which 39.5 million children under the age of five are being vaccinated.� The program implements high quality vaccination campaigns throughout the year that aim to reach all children in Pakistan.

These campaigns are implemented by more than 260,000 frontline health workers that visit door-to-door to make sure that each and every child is given the polio vaccine that protects them from the crippling polio virus.

The program undertakes highly sensitive surveillance, detection and response activities to track and limit virus transmission across the country.

The communication and social mobilization activities promote acceptability and ownership of the program.