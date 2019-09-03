GOP releases sales tax refund of Rs 22 billion, Income Tax Refund of Rs 1.7 billion

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has stated that in order to provide liquidity support to the business and to promote economic activities in the country,the government has decided to issue verified Sales Tax Refund of Rs. 22 Billion for all the years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) has stated that in order to provide liquidity support to the business and to promote economic activities in the country,the government has decided to issue verified Sales Tax Refund of Rs. 22 Billion for all the years.

Further, verified Income Tax Refund of Rs 1.

7 billion, every case upto Rs. 100,000, has also been released for the taxpayers, said a press release issued by FBR here on Tuesday.

The verification process for the remaining outstanding refunds is being expedited vigorously.

The Government of Pakistan plans to issue the outstanding verified refunds between Rs. 100,000 to 500,000 for all the years in the next month.