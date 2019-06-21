Gou cedes Foxconn control as he eyes Taiwan presidency

Taiwan's richest man Terry Gou said on Friday he would cede control of tech giant Foxconn to a committee, leaving the Apple-supplier in uncharted waters while he runs for president

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ):

Billionaire Gou has been at the helm of Foxconn, the world's largest electronics assembler, for more than four decades but has set his sights on becoming Taiwan's next president.

Those political aspirations come at a sensitive time for a company that is acutely vulnerable to the US-China trade war.

Taiwan goes to the polls in January, with the contest set to be dominated by relations with China.

Gou -- whose company is China's largest private employer -- is seeking to run for the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) although he still has to win its nomination.

As that contest intensifies, Gou announced plans to hand the reins at Foxconn to a nine-member committee of trusted lieutenants.

"For the past 40 years of my life, I was like a bull and I fought for Hon Hai," Gou said at a shareholder meeting Friday, using Foxconn's official name.

"Now I am letting go of Hon Hai," he said, adding he was now going to "fight for the future of Taiwan".

Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembles gadgets for major brands including Apple and Huawei.

The bulk of Gou's investments are in China, employing more than one million workers in the country where cheap labour helped fuel his company's meteoric rise.