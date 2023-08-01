Government announces to increase petrol prices up to Rs272.95

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday announced the increase in the prices of petrol by Rs 19.95 and fixed the new price of petrol at Rs 272.95.

Along with this, the price of high-speed diesel has been fixed at Rs 273.40 rupees with an increase of Rs 19.90 rupees; Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar announced this on ptv news.

Ishaq Dar has said that the announced prices of petroleum will be effective from today.

The Finance Minister said that the prices of petroleum were made keeping in mind the increase in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.

Ishaq Dar said that because Pakistan is still in the International Monetary Funds (IMF) program, it is necessary for the government to fulfill its international commitment.

He said that the previous government had not fulfilled the commitment of the IMF and created an economic crisis in the country by reducing the prices of petroleum.