Government committed to protect, promote industries: Haroon Akhtar

March 19, 2025
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said that government is committed to taking all necessary measures to protect and promote industries
In this regard, he held a meeting with Pakistan Business Council (PBC) focusing on key issues related to exports, imports, and tariff policies, said a news release.
The meeting was chaired by Haroon Akhtar Khan and Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan.
During the discussion, Haroon Akhtar acknowledged the challenges faced by the business community regarding production costs and tariff structures.
He assured that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is actively working to boost exports and improve the business environment.
He further emphasized that policy consistency is essential for economic growth. Addressing the Pakistan Business Council delegation, he said, "If you are progressing, we are progressing."
Meanwhile, Jam Kamal also underscored the importance of promoting trade and industry at both national and international levels.
He reaffirmed that the government is implementing practical measures to facilitate businesses, enhance Pakistan’s trade competitiveness, and ensure long-term economic stability.
The government reiterated its commitment to ongoing consultations with the business community to drive industrial and trade development in Pakistan.
