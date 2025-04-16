Open Menu

Government Decides To Maintain, Petroleum Products Prices At Current Level

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Government decides to maintain, Petroleum products prices at current level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Pakistani government has decided to keep petroleum product prices stable for the next fortnight, starting from April 16, 2025.

Acvording to the decesion the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene, and light diesel oil will remain at their current levels,said a release issued by the Ministry of Finance here.

According to this decision, from April 16 to April 30, 2025l the price of petrol will remain stable at Rs 254.63 and the price of high-speed diesel at Rs 258.64.

This decision provides relief to consumers amid economic fluctuations and global oil market uncertainties.

