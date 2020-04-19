UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Distributed Over 3.022 Mln Sacks Among Wheat Growers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Government distributed over 3.022 mln sacks among wheat growers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Over 3.022 million sacks (bardana) of 100 kg has so far been distributed among farmers across the grains producing areas of the country under current year's wheat procurement campaign.

The sacks were distributed among grain producers in order to facilitate them to sell their produces on official fixed rates at the centres being established by the government.

The Punjab Government has so far provided 1.322 million bags to farmers as the province was tasked to procure about 4.500 million tons of wheat during current procurement season, said food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that the Sindh Government was the second largest staple grain producer of the country has also distributed 1.700 million bags among its growers as the province would procure about 1.400 million tons of wheat during this season.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has provided 1.094 million bags as it would procure about 1.8 million tons of wheat in order to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as keeping the strategic reserves, he added.

However, he said that bardana distributions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were not initiated, adding that as soon as the harvesting start in these provinces, sacks would also be provided to the farmers of these areas too, he added.

Dr Imtiaz further informed that 1,162 wheat purchase centers had also been established across country to facilitate the growers for selling their products on official fixed rates.

About national wheat reserves, he told that by mid of current month the grains stocks were recorded at 0.980 million tons.

Wheat consumption for population at the national level was estimated at 26.91 million tons, he said adding that therefore, wheat stock at the level of 0.980 million ton was sufficient to cater the national consumption for 13 days. However, public sector has procured 45,000 tons of wheat from the fresh harvest, he added.

The quantity will be accounted for after the end of Food Year as on 1st May, 2020, he remarked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Agriculture May Stocks Sunday 2020 From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

16 minutes ago

Oman announces 86 new COVID-19 cases, 233 recoveri ..

3 hours ago

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

4 hours ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.