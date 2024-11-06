Government of Japan provides grant assistance to three NGOs for development projects in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Government of Japan has decided to provide grant assistance up to USD 194,493 (equivalent to around PKR 54 million) in total to three local NGOs for development projects in Pakistan.

The grant contracts were signed between Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and representatives of the three NGOs at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad Wednesday, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The three NGOs that will implement the projects are Friends Welfare Association, Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Al Mezan Islamic Model Secondary School.

Friends Welfare Association will receive a USD 59,764 grant (equivalent to around PKR 16.64 million) to build a new water scheme in one of the most underdeveloped areas of Mansehra District. The project will benefit 6,000 people or around 895 households of the area. The project is related to the provision of clean drinking water to the people of that area by constructing water tanks and establishing water supply lines. This is expected to free women and children from the labor of fetching water.

Al Mezan Islamic Model Secondary School will receive a USD 64,528 grant (equivalent to around PKR 17.

87 million) to build a road with its supporting bridges over a big water channel which will provide a safe way to the school children to reach their schools. The project will benefit 2,540 people or around 300 households of the area by providing them a safe access to travel main city, markets and hospitals.

Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan will receive a USD 70,201 grant (equivalent to around PKR 19.5 million) to implement a project related to the provision of clean drinking water to the people of an industrial area, Faisalabad. Seven water filtration plants will be installed in Faisalabad city and Okara city to provide filtered water to about 2,870 people in the vicinity of the plants and protect residents from waterborne diseases.

At the signing ceremony, His Excellency, Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro expressed his expectation that these development projects in cooperation with local communities would have a positive impact on uplifting the living standards of Pakistani people at the grassroots level.

The Government of Japan will provide further flexible and timely support to local NGOs through grant assistance to improve the social wellbeing of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level.