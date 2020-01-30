UrduPoint.com
Government Of Pakistan Finance Division Clarification

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

Government of Pakistan Finance Division Clarification

On the news item which appeared in a section of press on 30th January 2020, it has been stated that FBR has been using a pirated version of a US Software and that the US authorities have informed FBR about the situation and asked that they should refrain from doing it

It is clarified that the software had been provided by a vendor and it was embedded in different programs and the situation was not known to the FBR authorities.

However after being informed about the factual position FBR has asked its IT team to take up matters with the vendor and start working on the alternate solutions. It is expected that a solution will be available to the FBR team within two months. The same has been conveyed to the US officials.

