UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Relations And Global Advisory, Royal Dutch Shell James Hall And MD/CEO Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid Called On Federal Minister For Energy Omar Ayub Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:29 PM

Government Relations and Global Advisory, Royal Dutch Shell James Hall and MD/CEO Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid called on Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan

Vice President, Government Relations and Global Advisory, Royal Dutch Shell James Hall and MD/CEO Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid called on Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan at the Petroleum Division on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Vice President, Government Relations and Global Advisory, Royal Dutch Shell James Hall and MD/CEO Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid called on Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan at the Petroleum Division on Tuesday.

Hall apprised the Minister about Royal Dutch Shell's area of operations in the South Asian region with a focus on current and future plans in Pakistan.

He stressed on Shell International's unequivocal commitment to meet not only just Pakistan's but also world's growing energy demand in economically, environmentally and socially responsible ways.

Shell Pakistan was also the second largest Oil marketing company in the country and aimed at becoming the number one energy company in Pakistan.

Haroon Rashid briefed some of the core areas of operations in the country including in the retail, lubricants, trading, supply, business to business and aviation sectors.

He also informed the Minister about Shell Pakistan's retail network of strategically located 780 plus sites leading to direct, indirect employment opportunities and being a market leader in the country's lubricant market.

The Minister welcomed James Hall and appreciated Royal Dutch Shell's sustained cooperation with its domestic partners.

He also commended Shell's commitment to Pakistan and its intent to expand in the Pakistani market.

Omar Ayub outlined the present government's resolve to introduce reforms in the economy and energy sectors.

He particularly stressed on the Government's focus to improve the ease of doing business in the country and progress that had been made on that front recently.

The Minister shared a brief overview of Pakistan's Energy mix and how the present Government planed to diversify and increase the share of renewable in the overall energy mix.

He also shared proposed areas of investment in the energy sector of Pakistan including retail, trading, supply and LNG.

The Minister thanked James Hill for his visit and hoped that such continued interactions would lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Company Oil Visit Rashid Progress Lead Market Government Share Asia Shell Pakistan Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Prime Minister's Advisor for Commerce and Investme ..

1 minute ago

IT Ministry, Telecom committed to digitally transf ..

1 minute ago

EU Calls for Political Solution to Israeli-Palesti ..

13 minutes ago

SCO Secretary-General Expecting Specific Cooperati ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets tick higher awaiting Trump speech

19 minutes ago

Bloomberg to Be on Arkansas Primary Ballot for US ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.