ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Vice President, Government Relations and Global Advisory, Royal Dutch Shell James Hall and MD/CEO Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid called on Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan at the Petroleum Division on Tuesday.

Hall apprised the Minister about Royal Dutch Shell's area of operations in the South Asian region with a focus on current and future plans in Pakistan.

He stressed on Shell International's unequivocal commitment to meet not only just Pakistan's but also world's growing energy demand in economically, environmentally and socially responsible ways.

Shell Pakistan was also the second largest Oil marketing company in the country and aimed at becoming the number one energy company in Pakistan.

Haroon Rashid briefed some of the core areas of operations in the country including in the retail, lubricants, trading, supply, business to business and aviation sectors.

He also informed the Minister about Shell Pakistan's retail network of strategically located 780 plus sites leading to direct, indirect employment opportunities and being a market leader in the country's lubricant market.

The Minister welcomed James Hall and appreciated Royal Dutch Shell's sustained cooperation with its domestic partners.

He also commended Shell's commitment to Pakistan and its intent to expand in the Pakistani market.

Omar Ayub outlined the present government's resolve to introduce reforms in the economy and energy sectors.

He particularly stressed on the Government's focus to improve the ease of doing business in the country and progress that had been made on that front recently.

The Minister shared a brief overview of Pakistan's Energy mix and how the present Government planed to diversify and increase the share of renewable in the overall energy mix.

He also shared proposed areas of investment in the energy sector of Pakistan including retail, trading, supply and LNG.

The Minister thanked James Hill for his visit and hoped that such continued interactions would lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.