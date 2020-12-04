UrduPoint.com
Government Releases Rs. 1.78 Billion For Textiles Sector Under DLTL: Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday informed that the government has released Rs. 1.78 billion for textiles sector under Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL) scheme.

"I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports" the adviser said this in his twitter account.

The DLTL for non-textile sector would also be released shortly.

The Advisor also informed that "I am happy to share that export of animal casings from Pakistan to Japan has resumed after a ban of four years." "I commend the efforts made by our trade section at Tokyo, he said.

"I advise our trade missions to actively engage the importers for promotion of Pakistan's exports.

" "I urge the exporters to take benefit of this opportunity and move full speed ahead," Razak said.

The Adviser to PM hailed the significant growth observed in country's export in different sectors for the months of November 2020.

He said that, "I am glad to share that in the provisional figures for November 2020, significant growth has been seen in the exports of Home Textiles (20%), Pharmaceutical products (20%), Rice (14%), Surgical Goods (11%), Stockings and Socks (41%), Jerseys and Pullovers (21%)Women 's Garments (11%) and Men's Garments (4.3%), as compared to Nov 2019."He said that this is in line with our policy of promotion of value added exports and reflects a healthy trend.

