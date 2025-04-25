Government Sets Ambitious 2.2mln Hectares Cotton Cultivation Target For Kharif Season
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The government has set an ambitious target to cultivate cotton over 2.2 million hectares of land during the current Kharif season (2025-26). This initiative aims to meet local demand while contributing to the development and progress of farming communities across the country.
The target for cotton production has been set at 10.18 million bales, with efforts focused on ensuring the availability of certified high-yielding seeds and providing adequate supplies of agricultural inputs in key sowing areas, according to an official from the Ministry of National food Security and Research.
In a related development, the Federal Committee on Agriculture has also established production targets for other major crops, including rice, maize, and sugarcane, as well as pulses such as mung, mash, and chilies.
For the current season, rice will be cultivated over 3 million hectares, with a production target of over 9.17 million tons. Maize cultivation will cover 1.5 million hectares, aiming for a yield of 9.
7 million tons.
Sugarcane production is expected to reach 80.3 million tons from 1.1 million hectares of land, addressing domestic sugar needs. Additionally, targets for pulses such as mung, mash, and chilies have been set.
For the Rabi season 2024-25, onion production is projected at 2.7 million tons from 0.17 million hectares, reflecting a 15.7% increase in output. The area under onion cultivation has also grown by 17.3% compared to last year.
Tomato production for the same period is estimated at 654 thousand tons from 53 thousand hectares, with an 8.8% rise in output. The area under tomato cultivation has increased by 4.8%.
Potato production is expected to reach 9.3 million tons from 0.37 million hectares, marking an 11.7% increase over the previous year.
The government has prioritized agriculture as a key driver of sustainable economic growth and social prosperity. Special emphasis is being placed on research and development, as well as improving coordination to strengthen the sector and ensure continued progress.
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Business
-
Government sets ambitious 2.2mln hectares cotton cultivation target for Kharif season3 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 20254 hours ago
-
SECP launches dedicated facilitation desk for Section 42 Licensing applications13 hours ago
-
APTMA assured of incentives on relocation of Chinese apparel plants to Pakistan15 hours ago
-
KATI terms PM’s Turkiye visit as key step to boost bilateral trade15 hours ago
-
Trilateral partnership among Pakistan, China, and Scotland stressed15 hours ago
-
PRA launches tax awareness campaign16 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs meeting on investment protection framework17 hours ago
-
Haroon chairs meeting to enhance financing avenues for manufacturing sector18 hours ago