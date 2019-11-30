UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Should Encourage Businesswomen : Speakers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:09 AM

Government should encourage businesswomen : Speakers

Providing women entrepreneurs a level playing field is the need of hour as the economy of the country cannot excel forward without their active participation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Providing women entrepreneurs a level playing field is the need of hour as the economy of the country cannot excel forward without their active participation.

This was said by the speakers during a seminar on "Business Development for Women Entrepreneurs" organized by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that in Pakistan, atmosphere for business women is getting better but still there are lots more efforts required.

He said that women are a significant unit of the society. They influence the course of social changes in society. It is a bit unfortunate that our women face severe problems in uplifting their social and economic status.

He said that the situation is comparatively better keeping in view early 2000 era as the participation of women in all areas of economic development is being encouraged and promoted. They are entering in all fields of economic development and contributing towards enhancing the pace of economic growth, he added.Commissioner Inland Revenue Ayesha Imran Butt said that it is all misconception that once you are on radar of FBR then something bad will happen to you or FBR officials will harass.

She said that the entire scenario has been changed with the present regime. FBR has access to the data of all citizens through computerized CNIC. She said the participants that filing income tax return is totally in the benefit of taxpayers.

She briefed the participants in detail about how to get registered, who should file returns and the benefits of filing income tax returns.

SBP representative Saira Riaz said that State Bank of Pakistan supports and encourages those banks which are financing the SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

She gave detailed presentation about the role of SBP in promotion of Small & Medium Enterprises and women entrepreneurs.Asia Saail Khan said that the committee was formed with a clear vision of supporting and up scaling women owned businesses.

She said that women entrepreneurs are an integral part of any country's business community. She said that equal and supportive opportunities should be ensured for women. She informed the participants that this year, her team's tagline "Women Lift Women," is a movement which is initially going to spread in Lahore and then all over Pakistan.

The objective behind the movement is to encourage home-based women owned businesses to register and formalize their ventures as well as to communicate to women entrepreneurs about the various loan facilities available and also how to file their tax returns, she said.She said that women can do a lot, it is possible and there are ways to help them navigate the daunting logistics.

She acknowledged the support of Ms Saira Riaz from SBP, Ms Ayesha Imran Butt from FBR, Ms Yasmeen Rehman Former parliamentarian for the Women Business Development and "Women Lift Women" movement.

She also thanked Mr. Sohail for Social and Digital Media Marketing support.Yasmeen Rehman said that many of the women entrepreneurs are not aware of the filing income Tax, financing opportunities etc. For them one window operation facility must be initiated where they can be facilitated under one roof.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Loan Business State Bank Of Pakistan Imran Butt Women FBR Media All From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

27 minutes ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

28 minutes ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Pragmatically Approaches Relations With EU ..

28 minutes ago

NATO to Discuss China as Top Challenge at Next Wee ..

28 minutes ago

Ex-Brazilian football chief Teixeira banned for li ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.