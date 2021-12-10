Government strives hard to increase exports: Razzak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood on Friday said the government was striving hard to increase exports of highest quality products

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razzak Dawood on Friday said the government was striving hard to increase exports of highest quality products.

He said this while inaugurating the Pakistan Virtual Export Gallery at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), said a statement issued here.

The advisor expressed satisfaction over the performance of TDAP officers, adding, the TDAP exhibition in Lahore should be organized in a better arrangement as guests from abroad would be interested in Pakistani product.

Secretary TDP Ahsan Ali Mangi and other senior officials informed the PM's Advisor that the exhibition of engineering and health equipment in Lahore would be held from February 25 to 27, for which a budget of Rs 179.6 million had been approved.

The exhibition was expected to feature about 150 exhibitors while around 250 foreign delegates from 41 countries would participate in the exhibition.

They said the Lahore exhibition would display engineering and health equipments, adding, general public would be allowed to visit on the last day.

Razzak Dawood informed that heavy machinery should also be displayed in the exhibition.

Efforts should be made to a big open hall, displaying tractors and other machinery manufactured in Pakistan as heavy machinery manufactured in Pakistan was in high demand by other countries including Africa.

During the meeting, the Federal Advisor also spoke with TDP officers on the phone who were performing duty in Sukkur and Abbottabad and discussed matter pertaining to export and quality of the dates and honey.