Government To Encourage Local ,foreign Investors In IT Sector: Razak Dawood

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:17 PM

Government to encourage local ,foreign investors in IT Sector: Razak Dawood

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said, Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) is one of the top priorities of the government to encourage local and foreign investors in local IT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said, Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) is one of the top priorities of the government to encourage local and foreign investors in local IT sector.

The Advisor said "I am glad to see that export remittances from IT and ITES sector have also picked up, showing a growth of 21percent and fetching over a billion Dollars in foreign exchange, in just 11 months of FY 2019-20" he said this on his official twitters account.

He said that this huge success was possible due to efforts and support provided by Ministry of IT coordination of relevant ministries and departments.

Ministry of Commerce has also introduced the first E-Commerce Policy, which will give further boost to our IT industry, he said.

Razak Dawood also appreciated the IT industry and young entrepreneurs on this achievement and hope that "we will continue to build on this success by extending all out support from the Ministry of Commerce, particularly our trade missions abroad." While he also greeted to DG Khan Cement for making a breakthrough in winning orders for export of cement to Philippines.

He said that this follows on their success in China.

He further said that once market reach extends, then market share will increase. The Advisor informed that increasing geographical diversification is an important part of our strategic trade policy.

The advisor said that exporters should follow this example of extending their market reach across the globe.

