Government to play role for boosting transshipment industry: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that the government can play a role of a facilitative regulator, providing a flexible environment to boost the transshipment industry as per the available potential.

"There is a lot of potential for transshipment in Pakistan, which can be exploited with the right policies and government support," said Abdul Razak while chairing a meeting/presentation to discuss "Transshipment Potential of Pakistan" at the Ministry of Commerce Islamabad, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and other stakeholders.

While talking about the importance of strategic location of Pakistan, the Advisor stated that Gwadar port can act as a sister port to a number of other important ports in the region, which can complement each other in transshipment activities.

Dawood further emphasized that Pakistan can reach its true potential of transshipment when China, Afghanistan and other Central Asian Economies are connected with Gwadar through land routes.

Considering different policy recommendations, Razak Dawood noted that a little value addition can be beneficial in promoting and improving the transshipment industry.

He asked the stakeholders to consider the recommendations and resolve the identified issues for the benefit of ports and shipping industry in Pakistan.

Pointing out the issues pertaining to port operations in Pakistan, Abdul Razak Dawood underscored that port charges and inefficiencies resulting in more time in cargo handling, are the major issues that need to be resolved to improve the operations.

In the presentation, a detailed overview of transshipment sector in Pakistan and overall general outlook of the transshipment in the world were discussed.

In the meeting, various steps for maximizing Pakistan's Transshipment potential were also discussed.

It was emphasized that by streamlining the government procedures and by implementing the TIR Convention, there can be tremendous benefits to the economy of Pakistan.