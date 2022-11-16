UrduPoint.com

Government To Provide Housing Facilities To Low, Middle Income Groups: Ishaq Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Government to provide housing facilities to low, middle income groups: Ishaq Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, on Wednesday expressed the government's resolve to provide housing facilities to low and middle-income groups at affordable prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, on Wednesday expressed the government's resolve to provide housing facilities to low and middle-income groups at affordable prices.

Chairing a meeting on 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar' (MPMG) Scheme at the finance division, the minister advised the relevant authorities to work out at feasible proposals; address and resolve the operational ambiguities in the existing programme, and make it vibrant for the benefit of the population.

He further extended the government's all-out support to the stakeholders in this regard, the statement added.

Earlier, the minister was briefed on 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar' housing finance mark-up subsidy scheme, its financial features and its operational, functional constraints and the way forward to provide housing finance facilities to the masses.

The meeting also deliberated on some structural changes in the existing 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar' scheme to make it more targeted and accessible for the masses to get the benefit of the program.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ishaq Dar Government Housing

Recent Stories

Drug dealer arrested in Lahore

Drug dealer arrested in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Over 1,000 Tesla Cars Recalled in Australia Due to ..

Over 1,000 Tesla Cars Recalled in Australia Due to Malfunction - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russia's Transneft Says Poland Will Keep Buying Oi ..

Russia's Transneft Says Poland Will Keep Buying Oil From Russia in 2023

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Six Senior Employees of Iranian State ..

US Sanctions Six Senior Employees of Iranian State Broadcaster - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 Three die in road accident

Three die in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Schedule for election on vacant Senate seat announ ..

Schedule for election on vacant Senate seat announced

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.