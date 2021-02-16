Government to provide Rs 2 billion subsidy for cotton output enhancement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :In order to restore the declining output of cotton as well as encouraging the growers to bring maximum area under crop production, the government was working on a scheme of incentive for the provision of all major inputs on subsidized rates during current Kharif Season.

"Under the subsidy scheme, government would provide over Rs 2 billion subsidy to cotton growers across the crop sowing areas in the country for ensuring easy credit availability for purchasing inputs including certified seeds, fertilizers and pesticides during coming season", Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of National food Security and Research Dr Khalid Abdullah said.

Talking to APP here Tuesday, he said that aim of the initiative was the revival of local cotton crop that was on declining trend from last many years, besides encouraging the growers to cultivate cotton that would significantly contribute in sustainable economic development of the country.

He further said that due to decreasing profit ratio, pest attacks and climate changes, local cotton crop was effected badly and output during last season touched the lowest level, which was negative for local agriculture sector, particularly for overall economic development of the country.

Under the scheme, he said government would provide subsidy on certified high yielding seeds verities, purchase of fertilizers and other pesticides in order to overcome the issues of pest attacks, which destroy cotton crop standing over thousand of hectares every year.

In order to eradicate the menace of pink ballworm, the government had also allowed the import of Pink Ballworm Rope that helped in reducing the pest attack during last year, he said adding that availability of other inputs would help in bringing maximum area under crop sowing during the season.

Dr Abdullah said that in order to make the scheme more effective Federal government had also initiated consultation process with other stakeholders and provinces would be taken on board to make the process more smooth and accesses able for farmers,particularly for small scale growers, he added.

Meanwhile, he said that government was also working to ensure provision of 100 percent certified seeds for growers during current season, adding that screening of about 30,000 tons seeds completed, besides providing training to farmers for better crop management.